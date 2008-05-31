Submitted by admin on May 31, 2008 - 11:00pm. About Webdiary Who we are, how to register, how to comment, editorial policy, etc. [ category: ]

Submitted by David Roffey on September 16, 2012 - 1:59pm. Not with a bang ... After twelve years of Webdiary, it's time to hang up the green eyeshades. [ category: ]

Submitted by Margo Kingston on July 4, 2012 - 2:46pm. Webdiary Turns Twelve I’ll never forget her birth. I tossed off an opener and lo and behold, a few people responded. One of the first was the mercurial David Davis. And he still loves her too. [ category: ]

Submitted by Margo Kingston on June 21, 2012 - 8:14pm. Ideas for a new Fairfax All in all, an awful state of affairs for Australia and our democracy. So what is the solution? The way I see it, the various independent online media groups need to get together, pool their resources, and step up to a genuine media alternative to the dregs of Fairfax and Murdoch. Academic institutions engaged in media would also be around the table, as I’d see links with journalism students in the new group. [ category: ]

Submitted by Harry Heidelberg on July 4, 2010 - 2:59am. Webdiary Turns Ten If you're younger you may not get the significance of this. This was world Internet and media history and Margo was making it. In 2000 there were no comparable models. Not in the New York Times, not in the Washington Post and not even in that stupid bloody British rag that you wretched lefties love so much, the Guardian".- Harry Heidelberg [ category: ]

Submitted by admin on November 29, 2006 - 11:01am. Webdiary History Margo founded Webdiary for the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2000 and took it independent on August 22, 2005. She related her view of the saga in a lecture to the South Australian Governor's Leadership Forum in February 2006. [ category: ]

Submitted by Margo Kingston on March 15, 2006 - 1:31pm. The Webdiary story by Margo Kingston Equipped with the ethical guidelines for good journalism, there is no reason why citizens with all sorts of expertise and experience can't worm their way into the closed club of media-politics-business and seek and get answers now hidden because the questions are never asked. Their accountability would come from the fact that their reports and pieces are themselves open to scrutiny and corrections from other readers through comments. And that before they become citizen journalists they must earn the trust and respect of other readers and contributors. [ category: ]